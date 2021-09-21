On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, our family lost their hero and rock to a sudden illness. Richard William Smith was born in Luling, Texas on May 8, 1947, as the youngest of three sons, to Ruby Wallace Smith and Lilly Theresa Warnke Smith. He grew up in Gonzales, Texas and moved to Dayton, Texas as a young teenager where he graduated High School and then enlisted in the Army. While in the Army he fought for our freedoms in Vietnam. He spent his life working hard, putting his family first, enjoying times in years past with friends and family riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, BBQing, camping, fishing, and having steady streams of friends and family around for get togethers on a regular basis.

Friends and members of the community are invited to join the family on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for the funeral service. It is being held at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home at 1304 N. Cleveland Street in Dayton, Texas.

Richard is now joyously reunited with his parents Ruby Wallace Smith and Lilly Theresa Warnke Smith, brothers Cecil Wallace Smith and Leonard Ruby Smith and a son Aaron William Smith. Richard leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife Connie Smith of 25 years; and his daughters Kimberly and husband Dean French; Trina Smith Rodriguez and Fiancé Gabe Gonzales; Tracey and Toby Mayes; Kimberly Coleman and Fiancé E.J Stump and Katie Sprott. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Jay and Kaitlyn Cowan, Savanna French, Richard Roberts, Deena Rae French; Ashton Rodriquez; Mackenzie and Kellen Mayes; Maverick Coleman; Trevor and Brice Smith, Ty and Maggie Smith and 10 great grandchildren, Bryson, Colt and Chloe Cowan; Jaxon Hosea; Abby, Makenzie and Kennedy Roberts; Ashton Flores; Gracelynn Smith and Aaron Smith. He leaves behind numerous other beloved family and friends. His tireless love and devotion to his family were evident in his final moments.

