The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 20, 2021:

Garcia-Lara, Obed Enrique – Driving While Intoxicated

Alford, Mary Deann – Motion to Revoke-Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Coronado, Donna Kay – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

James, Donail – Robbery

