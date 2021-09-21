Trunk or Treat returns to Dayton on Oct. 30

The Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat in Dayton will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. As the event is held in the downtown district of Dayton, Cook Street will be blocked from N. Main Street to N. Winfree Street, and N. Church Street will be closed from Cook Street to Depot Street, to accommodate the anticipated large crowd of trick-or-treaters and their parents, and the local businesses and community groups hosting booths.

The Crossroads Plaza and pavilion will be used for overflow should participation be higher than expected, according to Tammy Pratka with JLA Realty.

The event was created four years ago by JLA Realty with the support of the City of Dayton and the Dayton community.

Tammy Pratka has helped organize Trunk or Treat in Dayton for the last four years.

JLA Realty is one of the presenting sponsors of Trunk or Treat in Dayton. Pictured are staff members at a previous Trunk or Treat event.

“JLA Realty wanted to create an event that brought together children for a fun and safe environment and also give businesses a chance to meet with the public,” said Pratka.

This trick-or-treating is free to the public. At the last Trunk or Treat, more than 3,000 people were in attendance. Pratka is hoping to surpass that number this year.

Booths can be set up starting up at 2 p.m. and must be in place and ready before the event starts at 3 p.m. Booths must remain in place until the end of the event at 5 p.m. The street will remain closed until 6 p.m. to allow for booth sponsors to tear down their displays and tables.

To register for a booth, send an email to tpratka@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

