James Roy Boyett, III, age 38 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was born February 17, 1983, in Galveston, Texas to parents James Roy Boyett, II and Donna Yvonne Staten. He is preceded in death by his father and one angel baby.

James was a 20-year resident of Shepherd, Texas after moving from High Island where he grew up and went to school. He was an outdoors person. James loved hunting, fishing and the beach. He also coached his son’s baseball team, The Legends, in Shepherd. James will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Nichole Boyett; mother, Donna Boyett; son, James Pouncey; daughter, Heaven Lei Pouncey (Damien Murrah); brothers, Keven Benassi, Dwayne Boyett, and Brian Boyett; grandchild, Beaux Wayne Murrah; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at The Cowboy Church in Coldspring, Texas officiated by Pastor Zack Currie.

