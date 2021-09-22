John David Melear was born in Houston Texas on March 12, 1970. He attended Acadiana High School in Lafayette, La. He has three wonderful children, Ben, Amy and Christopher. They have always been a joy to his heart. He loved being with his family. He was also pretty amazing on a guitar!

John Melear is survived by his parents Sidney and Ann Melear of Lafayette, his children, Ben Moore, Amy Melear, and Christopher Melear of Lafayette, his sister Suzanne McGowen of Maryland, and Jeff Melear of Friendswood, Texas . He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Hazel Melear, Everett and Anna Guedry, and his Aunt Patty Guedry. Aunt Juanita Melear and Uncle Billy Melear.

The private family visitation will be held at Faith and Family funeral home on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. Following the visitation, a service for family and close friends will take place at 11:00. The family asks that each person wear a face mask while inside the funeral home out of respect to the family’s wishes to keep John’s mom and others like her safe. Thank you for your understanding.

Although our hearts are heavy, we rejoice that John is in a better place. He passed from this earth into heaven at 3:24 CST at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette Louisiana where he fought a valiant fight against Covid for 32 days. He was surrounded by his Dad, his children; Ben, Amy, and Chris, and his girlfriend Jackie. His brother Jeff was offshore and was able to call him.

His mother Ann and his sister Suzanne and her family were thereby FaceTime. They were able to pray over him and cry with him. We know he didn’t want to leave, but his lungs were so wrecked by covid that they could no longer provide air even on the full support of the ventilator. He was on medication to make his final moments peaceful. In the end, he opened his eyes to Heaven and breathed his last.

We truly believe his last breath here, was his first breath in Heaven. John had been on a windy road in life, but he would want you to know of his love for the Lord. He texted when he first got sick, “On my 50 birthday, I thanked God and my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for saving me. I’ve held His name up every day and He showed me sobriety is with Him first and the rest will fall away.” He would also beg you to take this virus seriously. One day before he was admitted to the hospital he wrote: “…I was thinking it was all a bunch of hype. NO, it’s a killer. Not going around anyone for 14 days then going get retested then getting both vaccines and one for pneumonia.” Be safe out there.

Thank you for your prayers and your support. Thank you to the medical team who worked tirelessly to save John.

John, we love you. You have fought a good fight, you have finished your course, you have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7).

