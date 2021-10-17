Gerald “Jinx” Collins, age 73 of Oakhurst, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born March 7, 1948, in Beaumont, Texas. To Wilbur and Geraldine Collins.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Wilbur and Geradine Collins and loving sister Cheryl Thomas.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Tina Hogue Collins; son, William Wright Collins and wife Michelle; 3 grandsons, Christian Petter and wife Destiny Ram, Nicholas Collins and Matthew Collins; and 2 great-grandchildren, Aria Petter and Alaia Petter; along with numerous relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.,

At the Oakhurst Full Gospel Church, Oakhurst, Texas.

