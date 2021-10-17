Marcus Dow Hamilton, 36, of Wimberley, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2021, in Wimberley. He was born on June 27, 1985, in Baytown, Texas, to Robert Marcus Hamilton and Kelly Suzette Carley.

After high school, he joined the United States Army proudly serving his country. While in the Army he served as an Army Ranger in the 3rd Battalion of the 75th Regiment. Some of his decorations received were and included the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Commendation and Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and many others not mentioned.

Marcus pursued many interests, some of which included fishing and duck hunting. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed all that nature offered. During his time in the service, while stationed in Hawaii, he learned to surf, which became a loved hobby. He also had a need for speed and adrenaline. Marcus had a heart of gold, if there was someone in need he would be the first to give a lending hand. He was a very caring man and showed his love for others through his actions. Marcus had a smile that could light up any room. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Marcus was a loving son, father, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Elbert Robert and Judith Lee Hamilton; Aron Cleburn Carley and Naomi Ruth Carley; and his cousins Megan Dawn Carley and Aron Cleburn Carley, II. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his parents; his children Kai Dino, Kamryn Nicole, Karsyn Naomi Hamilton and their mother Krystal Martinez; his brothers Noah and Cody Hamilton; his cousins Adam Carley and Lacey York, whom he thought of as siblings; numerous uncles and aunts; his many cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Marcus’s life, with military honors, will begin at 11am, with Bro. Danny Biddy officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcus’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, for PTSD by visiting https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

