Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2021:

Benoit, Dylan Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Williams, Keith Albert – Health and Safety Violation and Traffic Offense

Jones, Albert Roger Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Estrada, Luis Adrian – Possession of Marijuana and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Garcia, Juan Francisco – Disorderly Conduct

Medellin, Andrade Armando – License Required, Operation of a Vehicle With Expired License Plate and License or Permit Required

Hobbs, Roger Dewayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Norton, Olivia Cherelle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication

Zbranek, Justin Lee – Parole Violation

