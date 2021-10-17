Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2021:
- Benoit, Dylan Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Williams, Keith Albert – Health and Safety Violation and Traffic Offense
- Jones, Albert Roger Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Estrada, Luis Adrian – Possession of Marijuana and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Garcia, Juan Francisco – Disorderly Conduct
- Medellin, Andrade Armando – License Required, Operation of a Vehicle With Expired License Plate and License or Permit Required
- Hobbs, Roger Dewayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Norton, Olivia Cherelle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Tullous, Joshua Kane – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication
- Zbranek, Justin Lee – Parole Violation