Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2021:

  • Benoit, Dylan Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Williams, Keith Albert – Health and Safety Violation and Traffic Offense
  • Jones, Albert Roger Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Estrada, Luis Adrian – Possession of Marijuana and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Garcia, Juan Francisco – Disorderly Conduct
  • Medellin, Andrade Armando – License Required, Operation of a Vehicle With Expired License Plate and License or Permit Required
  • Hobbs, Roger Dewayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Norton, Olivia Cherelle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Tullous, Joshua Kane – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication
  • Zbranek, Justin Lee – Parole Violation
