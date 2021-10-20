Bonnie J. Hughes, 81, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born on Thursday, May 16, 1940, in Brenham, Texas to Louis and Clara Buerger, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Bonnie was also preceded in death by her husband, George Hughes, and her children, John Hughes, Deborah Crawford, and Steve Hughes.

Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Robbie Harris and wife Kristi, Jamey Knight and wife Melissa, Elias Knight, Nicole De Francisco and husband Alvaro, Chance Odom and wife Julie, Ashton Carter and husband Matt, Rachelle Waddle and husband Aubrey, Madison Perdue and husband Nathan; brothers, Franklin Buerger and wife Daphine, Ronnie Buerger and wife Sara; daughter-in-law, Shirley Hughes; 17 great grandchild and 2 great-great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Bonnie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Bonnie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:30 am. Interment for Bonnie will follow at the Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

