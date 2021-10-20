Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 18, 2021:

Butler, Brandon Curtis – Operation of Motor Vehicle With Expired Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mendez, Alexis Alberto – Probation Violation-Continuous Violence Against Family

Vidal, Diana Marissa – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Reckless Driving

Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Perry, Jacoby Monroe – Possession of Marijuana and Burglary of a Vehicle

Laviene, Tony Ezell Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Violating Promise to Appear, Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Driver’s License

