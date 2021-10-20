Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 18, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 18, 2021:

  • Butler, Brandon Curtis – Operation of Motor Vehicle With Expired Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mendez, Alexis Alberto – Probation Violation-Continuous Violence Against Family
  • Vidal, Diana Marissa – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Reckless Driving
  • Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Perry, Jacoby Monroe – Possession of Marijuana and Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Laviene, Tony Ezell Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Violating Promise to Appear, Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Driver’s License
