Parade kicks off rodeo events in Liberty

Hundreds of people lined up Wednesday to see the 70 or so entries in the Trinity Valley Exposition Rodeo Parade. The parade traveled through downtown Liberty and featured local school groups, businesses and organizations.

Events continue this week at the Trinity Valley Exposition Center on FM 563 in Liberty with a nightly fair and rodeo, and exhibition booths open to the public.

The rodeo schedule is PRCA Extreme Bulls on Wednesday and PRCA rodeos on Thursday and Friday. All rodeos begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors 65 and older.

Each night after the rodeo, dances with live music will be held in the pavilion. Taking the stage this week is George Dearborne on Wednesday, Kendall Schaffer on Thursday and Jamie Bergeron on Friday. The dances start around 9:30 p.m. and are free.

Also on Friday is the youth livestock auction, which takes place at noon in the TVE arena.

If you were unable to make it to the rodeo parade, here’s what you missed:



















































































































































































































































Editor’s note: Bluebonnet News is happy to share copies of the photos for personal use, not for publication in competing newspapers/websites. You may share the photo on social media, but please credit Bluebonnet News. If you see a photo you would like to have, drop an email to editor@bluebonnetnews.com and be specific in your request. A digital copy of the photo will be sent to you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

