Cleveland woman killed in head-on accident

A 70-year-old Cleveland woman was killed in a head-on accident around 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, on FM 1010 in Cleveland.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty office for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the deceased woman was traveling southbound in a 2002 Toyota Camry when, for unknown reasons, she drove into the northbound side of the road and into the path of oncoming traffic.

She struck a northbound 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Ana Zavala Gomez, 30, also of Cleveland.

The 70-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead on the scene by Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller.

Gomez and her 4-year-old passenger were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Their conditions are unknown.

An update will be posted if more information becomes available.

