Donna Francis Perry, 68, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, July 28, 1953, in Conroe, Texas.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents, Alton and Joyce Perry; sisters, Brenda Vick and husband Joel, Gay Granger, Debra Hasara, and Rhonda Ward and husband Greg; a host of nieces and nephews; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Donna will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Donna will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 am. Interment for Donna will immediately follow at Freeman Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

Services

Visitation Wednesday

October 20, 2021

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Neal Funeral Home

200 South Washington Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

Funeral Ceremony Thursday

October 21, 2021

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Neal Funeral Home

200 South Washington Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

