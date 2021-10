The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 19, 2021:

Sadler, Angela – Assault/Family Violence

Ceasar, Paul Davis – Hold for Jefferson County-Bond Forfeiture-Forgery

Kervin, Shawn Allen – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Villarreal, Justin James – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

