Splendora marching band scores high marks at contest

Last Tuesday, the Splendora High School Band travelled to Woodforest Bank Stadium in Conroe to participate in this year’s UIL Region Marching Contest.

Ratings bands can receive at UIL Region are:

Division 1: Superior

Division 2: Excellent

Division 3: Good

Division 4: Average

Division 5: Poor

The Splendora High School band was awarded a unanimous Division 1 rating from all three judges, which is the absolute highest rating a marching band can achieve at this contest. A Division 1 rating officially qualifies the Splendora HS band to participate in UIL Area playoff competition for a chance to be selected for UIL State marching championships. The next round is UIL Area Marching Contest at Lindale High School Stadium in Lindale, Texas on Oct. 30.

This is the fifth year in a row for the marching band to earn a Division 1 at UIL.

Judges comments included:

“Very good marching, body work, and COLOR GUARD – wow! Very exciting show! Congratulations!” – Russell Holcombe

“Very smart choices for content. Great performance today! Best wishes in the future!” – Steve Wessels

“I thoroughly enjoyed this performance! Lots of energy! Lots of confidence! And you play so well! Visual elements are very unified and well performed. Thank you so much for this – well done!!” – Brian Christian

The directors are extremely proud of all the band students who participated and worked so hard every day to prepare since camp started in July.

In a statement, the directors said, “We are incredibly thankful for all of the Splendora teachers, band directors and staff, administrators, band parents, and constituents of Splendora who helped us make this moment possible for our kids. We would like to also thank the varsity football team and the coaching staff for attending yesterday’s performance. We understand the blessing we have here in Splendora with this wonderful display of teamwork. Our band loves the football teams, and their support truly meant the world to them yesterday. Also, thank you to Mrs. Walker, Mr. Reynolds, Dr. Barnes, Dr. Burke, and Coach Sambrooks for attending our contest.”





