Valley Players set to perform terrifyingly entertaining show Oct. 28-31

The Valley Players, a theatrical production company in Liberty, will present Scream Queens – The Musical, on Oct. 28-30 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.

The book, music, and lyrics were written by Scott Martin and published by Samuel French.

Veteran Valley Players actress Jerre’ Delaney is directing and will appear in this production along with Jackie Smith, Whitney Tellez, Deborah Pickett, Rachelle Swain, and Julie Newman, all of whom play horror stars who have appeared in B-movies through the decades.

The divas are entertaining fans at the “1998 GlamaGore Screamicon” in an Ohio hotel banquet room, which has been double-booked.

Join the fun and a chance to participate with the stars at the Humphreys Cultural Center, 1710 Sam Houston Street, Liberty, Texas, by calling 936-336-5887 for reservations. Tickets are $15 each, cash or check only.

The Valley Players has been a part of the Liberty community since 1953 when it was established as a non-profit community theater group. The organization holds productions throughout the year. Recent theatrical productions have included “Young Frankenstein,” “Maid To Order” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Valley Players meet in the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center’s theater at 1710 Sam Houston St., Liberty, inside the same facility as the Liberty Municipal Library. For more information, call 936-336-5887 or follow The Valley Players on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Valley-Players-170315399686467.

