Jesse Jerome Crawford, 78, of Willis, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Conroe, Texas. He was born on November 25, 1942, in Lubbock, Texas, to the late Lill and Nettie May Kelly Crawford. Jesse graduated from Snyder High School, in Snyder, Texas, the class of 1960. In high school, most knew him as Jesse “the Jet” for his speed in both track and football, holding several state track records to this day. He later attended McMurry University in Abilene.

Jesse worked as a plant operator for Bayer Chemical Plant in Baytown. He officially retired from Bayer in 1994, after twenty-three years of dedicated service with the company.

Jesse was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was also very intelligent with a huge desire to learn anything new. Jesse was energetic, compassionate, giving, and jovial, with an overwhelming joy for life. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Jesse pursued many interests, some of which included woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid reader, with a large collection of books and had a passion for music. Jesse’s eclectic taste for music was truly commendable. He also enjoyed traveling, spending time in the kitchen cooking, and making jams and jellies. Jesse had an interest in gemstones, especially digging for them. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his grandchildren and being able to spoil them.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters Nelda Auld, Virginia Powell, Zoidell Crawford, and Dwennen Harmon. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of fifteen years, Sue Gordon Crawford of Willis; his daughters Blythe Crawford of Anahuac, Jessica Laskoskie and husband Bubba of Anahuac, Lara Dunn and husband Robert of Anahuac and Brandi Voyles and husband Aaron of Conroe; his grandchildren Rayshell Threadgill and husband Billy, Caleb Spinks and wife Julianna, Kelsi Winn and husband Taylor, Colton Laskoskie and wife Kate, Wick Webber and wife Krista, Brianna Brown and husband Brandon, Alexis Dunn, Madison Dunn, Carter Dunn and wife Sabrina, Cameron Berry, Dylan Berry, Lottie Voyles, Nettie Voyles and Danika Daughtery; his great-grandchildren Tiberius, Finley, Levi, Emilia, Naomi, Lawson, Kace, Claire, Callahan, Maverick, Maddox, Hayden, Adyson, Kai, and one on the way; his siblings Lill Crawford and wife Mary Lou of Snyder and Alice Gray of Kyle; his stepchildren Amber Twiddy and husband Adrian of Willis, Jeanie Flowers of Willis and Charles Daughtery of Willis and their families; his sisters-in-law Mattie Pennington, Pattie Hite and Paula Elledge; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the funeral home, with Bro. Mark Pagels, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

