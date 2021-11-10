Danny Lamar Roberson, age 53 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Friday, November 5, 2021. He was born December 8, 1967, in Lagrange, Georgia to parents James and Barbara Roberson who preceded him in death along with his sisters, Sandra Sprayberry and Tammy Roberson.

Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Amanda Roberson; children, James Armstrong, Patricia Richards and husband James, Kelly Kowalski and husband Junior, Christian Crider and wife Cheyenne, Symantha Roberson, and Dustyn Harrison; brothers, Robert Prophitt, Shane Roberson, and Bobby Roberson; grandchildren, Matthew, Jazmine, Christopher, Jasper, Lillyanne, Diana, and Claire; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

