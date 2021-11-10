Herbert Jesse Fregia

Hub was born in Liberty, TX on July 21, 1962 to Aubrey and Lois Fregia and passed from this life to be with the Lord on November 5, 2021. Hub was 59 years old.

Hub was preceded in death by his Father Aubrey Leo Fregia Sr. And sister Lois Annette Fregia.

He leaves behind 3 children; Weston Fregia and wife Emina, Phoenix Fregia and fiancé Gandy and Wilson Fregia and fiancée Laura, grandson Koda Greyson Fregia, his fiancée Tammy Votaw Quick, his Mother Lois Fregia, brothers Aubrey wife Cyndi, Ricky and wife Pam , Timothy, and Mark and fiancé Katy and sisters Tracy and husband Chip and Karon,and numerous nieces and nephews and several family members and close friends.

Hub battled Multiple Myeloma (Bone cancer) since his original diagnosis in 2005. His fight was long, hard and vigilant. Hub lived life to the fullest every single day in every way.

Hub loved spending time with his family and friends, but his greatest joy in life was being “Hubby” to his grandson “Bubby”; the two were a pair to see together. Making late night root beer floats, going to the deer lease, watching Bubby ride his 4-wheeler, bringing him Buc-ee snacks, and playing on the beach, dressing up as a reindeer for Christmas morning and simply doing whatever Bubby’s heart desired was his greatest joy.

Hub was happiest in the kitchen; his kitchen, your kitchen, anybody’s kitchen or standing in front of a barbeque pit and camping out all night long to make sure the brisket and ribs he was preparing were the very best. And they were the best! Hub’s award-winning margaritas were enjoyed by too many to count. Hub loved to bake cookies, cakes and pies, but his cherry cheesecake was his “signature” to make and hand out at family events and holidays.

Hub loved fast cars, rodeoing, fishing, hunting, playing sports, the beach and just being outside. He loved music, his all-time favorites as he would say, “The BBB”, (Boston, The Beach Boys and The Bee Gee’s). Hub loved to dance and could jitterbug better than anyone around. Hub loved fashion and shopping, for himself or anyone else.

The legacy of Hub’s contagious spirit, passion for cooking, love of music, dancing, and zest for life will live on through his children and grandson.

Every life Hub touched was changed, brightened, enlightened and educated by one of his ideas in some way. His drive and passion were encouraging.

“It takes a minute to find a special person, an hour to appreciate them, and a day to love them, but it takes an entire lifetime to forget them.” — Author unknown

“Peace Out”

Visitation for Mr. Fregia will be held 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas with funeral services to begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.

