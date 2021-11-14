Decorated lunch sacks brighten days of Meals on Wheels clients

Local schools and organizations have teamed up with G.R.A.C.E. Initiative Meals on Wheels of South Liberty County to spread joy this holiday season to our homebound friends and neighbors by decorating paper lunch sacks to hold the side items served alongside the hot, nutritious meals delivered daily.

CASA of Liberty/Chambers Counties, CTC Church that Cares, Liberty Elementary School, Dayton High School, San Jacinto Elementary School and Kimmie Brown Elementary School have participated so far. G.R.A.C.E. Initiative is always looking for organizations partner with for this endeavor as they deliver almost 200 meals per week.

G.R.A.C.E. Initiative Meals on Wheels of South Liberty County was founded in 2016 and serves hot lunches daily to residents in Liberty and Ames. The organization is hoping to expand to the Dayton area soon.

Volunteers deliver meals five days a week. Meals are prepared in the Liberty Middle School cafeteria through an agreement with Liberty ISD.

“Volunteers also perform welfare checks and take the time to get to know the clients. We believe that we are delivering more than a meal. We are a friendly face, a dependable friend, and we provide peace of mind to the client’s friends and family that someone is checking on their loved one daily,” according to a Meals on Wheels statement.

“We also help aid our clients in locating resources for their everyday needs. Local churches and other non-profit organizations partner with us to provide gifts during the months of November and December,” the statement continues.

If you are interested in participating in this project, please contact Executive Director Hannah Taylor at 936-641-2846 or hannah@libertymeals.com.

