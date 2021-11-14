Filing day for candidates brings out Republicans

Liberty County Republican candidates, eager to announce their plans for reelection or a run for office, turned out Saturday, Nov. 13, for the official start to the signing period that ends at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Republican candidates who signed up are:
Liberty County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Craig McNair
- Leon Wilson
Liberty County Judge
- Jay Knight
Liberty County Treasurer
- Kim Harris
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
- Larry Wilburn
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6
- Ralph Fuller
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- Stephen Hebert
Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 5
- Leon Blackwelder
If you would like to file for a place on the Republican Primary Ballot for the March 2022 election, please contact Liberty County Republican Party Chairwoman Emily Cook to set an appointment between now and Dec. 13 by calling or texting 281-622-7268 or by emailing lcrptx@gmail.com.