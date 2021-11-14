Filing day for candidates brings out Republicans

Liberty County Republican candidates, eager to announce their plans for reelection or a run for office, turned out Saturday, Nov. 13, for the official start to the signing period that ends at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.

Republican candidates who signed up are:

Liberty County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Craig McNair

Leon Wilson

Liberty County Judge

Jay Knight

Liberty County Treasurer

Kim Harris

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Larry Wilburn

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6

Ralph Fuller

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Stephen Hebert

Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 5

Leon Blackwelder

If you would like to file for a place on the Republican Primary Ballot for the March 2022 election, please contact Liberty County Republican Party Chairwoman Emily Cook to set an appointment between now and Dec. 13 by calling or texting 281-622-7268 or by emailing lcrptx@gmail.com.

