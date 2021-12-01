Brookshire Brothers in Liberty launches curbside pickup and delivery service

Online grocery shopping is coming to Brookshire Brothers. The Lufkin-based grocer is launching its curbside pickup and grocery delivery service on Monday, Nov. 29, at its Liberty store.

Brookshire Brothers currently offers this service in 44 of its locations across Texas. With the increased demand for online shopping, the employee-owned company is launching Brookshire Brothers Anywhere at more than 30 new locations in 2021.

“We strive to continually provide the services our customers want and expect,” said Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston. “Through our online shopping platform, Brookshire Brothers Anywhere, we provide our customers the same level of friendly, personalized service that they would experience in the store with us. Convenience is key, but so is high-quality customer service. You shouldn’t have to settle for one or the other.”

Some of the friendly faces that currently serve customers at the Liberty location will not be personal shopping experts. Once a customer submits their order online, the personal shoppers will hand-select the best of the best for their customers. The Brookshire Brothers Anywhere platform enables customers to interact with their personal shoppers. Customers can make note of how green they want their bananas or how thick they like their steaks. It becomes a two-way conversation.

To start shopping, go to BrookshireBrothersAnywhere.com.

Curbside pickup is free and you can use the code FREEDELIVERY to get your first home delivery for free.

About Brookshire Brothers

Brookshire Brothers is a 100 percent employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin, Texas. Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates nearly 120 locations that stretch west to the Texas Hill Country and east to Lake Charles, La.

Though its focus remains on traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations. Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in stores and is known for its good food and good people doing good deeds in the communities they serve.

For more information on Brookshire Brothers, go online to https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

