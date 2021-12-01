Splendora PD needs toy, cash donations for annual Blue Santa

With Christmas just around the corner, the staff at Splendora Police Department are gearing up for their Fourth Annual Blue Santa Toy Giveaway, set for Saturday, Dec. 11. Donations are needed from community residents and businesses to ensure that the 277 children who are selected for the Christmas event will get some of the items on their wish list, according to Monica Enloe, a spokesperson for Splendora Police Department.

“We are in the crunch time. We have a week and a half left to raise money and gather the items needed for the toy giveaway,” Enloe said. “We have a great need for bikes and gifts suitable for teens.”

The 277 children, ages 1-18, were selected based on a needs assessment by Splendora ISD staff. All of the children are either students at Splendora ISD or are the younger siblings of students.

“Splendora ISD helps us identify the children. The families are given an application and the children then are asked to give us a wish list of some items they hope to get for Christmas,” Enloe said.

All of the items, except for the bikes, will be wrapped and ready for the families at the Dec. 11 giveaway.

All donations are tax-deductible through the Splendora Police Officers Association, which was started a couple of years ago as a charity to assist Splendora officers during a time of need. The non-profit is now involved in the Blue Santa events.

“Anything that is donated – 100 percent of it will go toward the purchase of toys and gifts for the children,” Enloe said. “Any toy or gift car, or monetary donation will be greatly appreciated.”

To make a donation, stop by the station at 26092 FM 2090, Splendora. For more information, call Splendora Police Department at 281-689-3448 or send an email to menloe@cityofsplendora.org.

