Clenny Wayne Blanchard, 61, passed away peacefully in his home on November 30, 2021. He was born in Liberty, Texas, on December 15, 1959, to Clenny Poncho and Susie Blanchard. He was married on June 17, 1999, to Cynthia Carothers Blanchard, the love of his life.



Wayne was a resident of Moss Hill, Texas, where he was rooted in his faith. He pastored a few churches over the years but found his home at Community Baptist Church in Moss Hill. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, playing with his grandchildren, road-tripping to sporting events, and delighted in manicuring his lawn on his zero turn. Wayne labored dutifully in the steel manufacturing industry for decades, was an active civil servant who dedicated countless hours locally during election time, and graduated with honors from Lee College in Baytown.

In retirement he relished in the manual labor and every moment of a house project he had a hand in as the foreman, superintendent, lead engineer and any other hat he chose to claim. He will be remembered as a tough man, a caring husband, a great cousin, uncle, and brother-in-law, the best younger brother, a wise father-in-law, a loving father, and a cherished Pawpaw.



He is preceded in death by his son Clenny Wayne Jr and his parents. He is survived by his wife Cindy Blanchard of Moss Hill, his children Josh Carson of Moss Hill, Caleb Blanchard of Moss Hill, Eva & JJ Villarreal of Groves, Chelsea & Keith Bostick of Lufkin, and Anthony Burns of El Paso. His siblings Debbe Martinez of Austin, Vivian Ferguson of Livingston, and Patty Lee of Moss Hill. Grandchildren Chance, Brayden, Karder, Emmalee, Langston, Sebastian, Izabelle, Sophiella, and Rosalie. Numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM on 12/4/21 at 15515 Highway 146 N, Moss Hill, 77651 with Pastor John H. French Jr officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send any donation or offering to Cindy’s PayPal account at cblanchard08@yahoo.com.

