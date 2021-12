The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 30, 2021:

Morin, Gabino Hernandez – Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon

Staten, Johnathan Oneal Glee – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Larzo, Roy – Failure to Identify, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License

