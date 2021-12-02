Vickie Lynn Hardin, age 60 of New Caney, Texas passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born March 26, 1961, in California to parents Tom and Alice Hardin who preceded her in death along with her grandson, Riley Hardin.

Vickie had a loving, caring, giving personality, she would do anything for anyone that was in need and she did. Her bossy, sassy self could be difficult to manage at times but her inappropriate funny jokes would make people laugh all the time and made us love her even more. Her laugh was something that you could never forget, you knew exactly who it was when you heard it and it couldn’t help but to bring a smile to your face! She always left a lasting impression on anyone and everyone she ever met no matter who it was. She always put on a hard front but once you got to know her you couldn’t help but love her for the amazing person she was.

She loved her job and was AMAZING at it, she also loved to read and watch movies. Surprisingly she could read and watch a movie at the same time and know what was going on with both.

Her Grandson was her life, his death was VERY difficult for her and she is now with him in her death. May they both rest in peace together forever!

Survivors include her husband, Rodney Collum; daughter, Kim Nichols and husband Marvin; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

