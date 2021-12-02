Ruthie Lee Elliott Walker, 74 of Dayton, Texas peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 28, 2021.



Service for Ruthie Walker will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Wells Cemetery in Liberty, Texas. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at Pace-Stancil.



Ruthie Walker was born December 18, 1946 in Dayton, Texas to parents, Cleveland Elliott, Sr. and Mary Edwards Elliott. Ruthie was baptized at an early age. She was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Texas and was known by all for her sweet spirit and her faithful love of the Lord. She genuinely loved her family and friends.



Ruthie is survived by her sons: Edward Lee Elliott and wife Vanissa, Kelvin Lee Haynes and wife Melva and Albert Ray Walker; two sisters, Lois Redmon and Barbara Criner; three brothers, Cleveland Elliott, Jr., Robert Elliott, Sr. and wife Etherine and Joe Elliott and wife Dana; three grandchildren, Tiffany Ezskine and husband Sonny, Taylor Elliott and Kenisa Haynes; two step-grandchildren, Jessica and Tristan; four great grandchildren, Malia and Mason, Mia Rose and Mekhi; one god-daughter, Shanee and husband Rodney Shivers and their children; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

