Joseph “Jake” Clarence Smith, 98, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. He was born in Goodrich, Texas on December 30, 1922 to his parents, James and Sadie Smith. Joseph served in the United States Army as a Private during World War II and was later honorably discharged. Jake worked many long hard hours to provide for his family and was always on the go. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Anna Marie Smith; daughters, Sandie Bryant and Geanita Ann Brown; parents, James and Sadie Smith; two sisters and nine brothers.

Jake is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Smith; daughter, Georgia Kaplon and husband Chris, and Marie Brumfield; brother, Bill Smith; nine grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, fourteen great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10am to 11am on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, with services to immediately follow. Interment will be held in Peebles Cemetery, Goodrich, Texas. All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

