It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of James Darwin McMullen, cherished son, treasured brother, devoted father, and loyal friend. James was born March 18th 1964 and passed away November 24th 2021, at the age of 57. Those who knew him even just a little have lost a shining light.

James will be lovingly remembered everyday by his father and mother, Kenneth and Lee McMullen; his sister and fiancé, Patricia Matthews and Mike Moses; his best friend, Monica Burns Trahan; his three daughters and their spouses, Jareka and Jake Anderson; Julia and Zach Beckner; Jena McMullen and fiancé Jonas Rickman; his son Jason Trahan and grandchildren, Harlyn Faulk, Audrey Anderson, Sky Beckner, Shelbie, Max, Cadence and Gus Trahan. He will also be dearly missed by his loving niece, nephew, cousins and many, many great friends.

James was employed 36 years in the transportation business. He knew just about every aspect when it came to the trucking industry. He could work behind the desk or under the truck. He not only had the expertise, but would crawl behind the wheel when needed.

James was known for his bigger than life personality. He had an enormous heart and generous nature. Due to his ability and natural talent to make friends, James never met a stranger. He had a wonderful sense of humor and his laughter was infectious to those around him. James loved to tell stories and you could be sure at least 50% of every story was true. You just never knew which 50%. He enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing, boating, 4 wheelers and motorcycles. He was a great man whose impact will forever be felt by those who loved him dearly. His ability to love, provide, support, sacrifice, and forgive will forever be his legacy.

His family was his first love. He was a child of God. He will be missed in our hearts forever.

A celebration of life service will be held in James’s honor at 3:00 pm, on December 2nd, 2021, at J-Bar-C Cowboy Church, 230 E FM 813, Palmer, Texas 75152.

