Barbara Janice Estes, 70, of Deer Park, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

She was born on Wednesday, October 10, 1951, in Woodward, Oklahoma to General Garland Lee and Frances Ruth Lee, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 54 years, Gene Estes; children, Gary Estes and wife Dawn, Ruth Miller and wife Marisa; brother, General Garland Lee, Jr.; sisters, Judy Casebier, Jo Ann Anderson and husband Lonnie; grandchildren, Shayla Swaney and husband Josh, Justin Saltsman and wife Robbi, Todd Estes, B.J. White and husband Cody, Matthew Estes, Madeline Arnold; great-grandchildren, Carson, Gideon, Blaine, Madiasyn, Amethyst; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Barbara will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A funeral service will take place at promptly 2:00 pm following the visitation. Interment at Holly Grove Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

