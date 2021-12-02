Bailes joins Texans for Responsible Government in filing amicus brief against Biden’s vaccine mandate

State Representative Ernest Bailes has joined Texans for Responsible Government (TRG) in an amicus brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court objecting to the Biden Administration’s overreaching and unprecedented vaccine mandate.

The mandate that would affect 84 million workers was developed and is being enforced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The amicus brief filed by TRG and various Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives challenges the constitutionality of the mandate and calls for it to be overturned.

The vaccine mandate issued by OSHA would compel private businesses with 100 employees or more to require all employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022 or face weekly COVID-19 testing.

More than half the states, including Texas, have filed lawsuits challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate. These states are joined by pro-business, educational, manufacturing, faith, labor, staffing, and medical interests and advocates challenging the order.

“Texans are tired of the Biden Administration’s overreaching mandates and failed policies,” said Bailes. “From failing to secure the border, to threatening the oil and gas industry, the vaccine mandate is the latest example of Biden’s attacks on our liberties and a direct violation of the U.S. Constitution.”

“The cases now pending with the federal court of appeals are the ballgame,” said Chris Britton, executive director of Texans for Responsible Government. “TRG, along with Representative Ernest Bailes, stands solidly with the numerous businesses, teacher groups, states, and nonprofits fighting this federal overreach and assault on individual liberty.”

Last month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans issued a ruling for a stay on the OSHA mandate. With heightened legal advocacy in Texas and other U.S. states, TRG and Texas House Leadership hope to see the mandate overturned permanently.

