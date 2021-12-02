Plane crashes north of Cleveland, no injuries reported

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a plane crash on US 59, approximately four miles north of Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m., a Beechcaft fixed wing aircraft was traveling from Jennings, La., to Junction, Texas, when the aircraft reportedly suffered a power failure.

The aircraft completed an emergency landing on US 59 and struck a 2004 Toyota SUV that was traveling south with its landing gear. It then came to rest in a nearby field, narrowly missing powerlines that crossed the road and ran alongside the roadway.

A plane crash along the west shoulder of US 59 north of Cleveland caused traffic delays on Thursday.

The pilot, identified as 37-year-old Kendall John Krielow of Thibodeaux, La., and two passengers were not injured.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 51-year-old Towhid Aziz Chowdhury of Katy, was uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will conduct the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation and no additional information at this time.

As the ground where the plane crashed is muddy from recent rains, wrecker crews on the scene expect that the plane’s wings will have to be removed before the plane can be transported from the scene.

Personal effects are removed from a plane that crashed on Thursday along US 59 north of Cleveland. No injuries were reported.

