Brenda Marie Harville, 67, of Dayton, passed away December 23, 2021, in Dayton. Brenda was born March 30, 1954, in West Point, Mississippi to parents J.W. and Louise Lovvorn. She was lovingly raised by her mother, Louise Davis and stepfather, Edwin Davis also known as Pops.

Brenda was a longtime resident of Dayton and Baytown. She loved to cook and serve. She was currently employed at Stripes on Sheldon Road. Brenda had previously worked for Goose Creek ISD and Exxon in the cafeteria. She had also worked as a Home and Health Care Provider for the elderly. Brenda had been a Sunday School teacher and Women’s Group Leader at church. She enjoyed crafting and decorating her home but most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by parents, her grandson, Chase Braud and her son-in-law, Clay Murray. Brenda is survived by husband of 48 years, Robert Harville; daughters, Sandra Michelle White and Bartt Braud and Debra Louise Brassfield; grandchildren, Brandon White and Carlee, Joshua White, Timothy White and girlfriend, Jordan Cantrell, Christian Brassfield, Landon Brassfield, Jayden Brassfield, Ashlyn Marie Brassfield, Kaiden Brassfield, Chelsea Reynolds and Tyler, Chance Braud and Monica; sister, Mamie Turner; brother, Wayne Lovvorn and 9 great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Brenda will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton. All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

