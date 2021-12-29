Robin Thomas Olivier, 63, of Village Mills, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Beaumont, Texas, with her loving daughters by her side. She was born on March 3, 1958, in Clinton, Illinois to the late Alfred Joseph and Ardis Marie Winstead Lynch.

Robin worked for more than thirty years in various capacities within the medical field, until her retirement. She was dedicated to her work and was loved and appreciated by all of her fellow co-workers.

Robin was beyond giving, caring, and selfless, she truly believed in giving to others above herself. She put a lot of thought into the gifts she gave to her family and friends. Robin was a strong, determined, and resilient woman who was able to overcome many of the obstacles put in front of her. She was a great diversionary when it came to things she did not care to discuss.

Robin pursued many interests, some of which included thrifting, crafting, and cooking. She found comfort in simple things such as cleaning and organizing. Robin also enjoyed watching QVC and cooking shows like Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Above all, her favorite hobby was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Robin adored them immensely and cherished every moment spent with them. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings David Lynch and Anne Marie Lynch. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Dwight Thomas and wife Erin of Village Mills, Megan Thibodeaux and husband Jordan of Sour Lake, Texas and Sarah Morgan Olivier of Sulphur, Louisiana; her grandchildren Sarah Emily Brown, Faithlyn Thomas, Hallie Thibodeaux, Asher Thompson, and one on the way; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Robin is also survived by her husband Raymond Olivier of Village Mills.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. There will be no formal service at this time, as it was Robin’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, and loving woman that she was.

