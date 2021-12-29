Leticia Tabasco De La Torre, 62, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was born on Monday, April 13, 1959 in Brownsville, Texas.

Leticia was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Tabasco; mother, Juana Gonzalez, brother, Guillermo Tabasco and Antonio Tabasco; sisters, Socorro Tabasco and Maria Del Carmen Tabasco.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Fermin De La Torre; sons, Oscar Perez and wife Maria Carmen, David De La Torre and wife Yesenia, Oziel De La Torre and wife Kayla; brothers, Julio Tabasco and Jesus Tabasco; sisters, Ofelia Tabasco and Alejandra Tabasco; grandchildren, Adrian Perez, Natalie Perez, Caleb De La Torre, Nathaniel De La Torre, and Micah De La Torre; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Leticia will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Leticia will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 pm. Interment for Leticia will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden. Pastor Ignacio Valencia officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Fermin De La Torre, Oscar Perez, David De La Torre, and Oziel De La Torre.

Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Julio Tabasco and Jesus Tabasco.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

