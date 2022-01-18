Liberty County Pct. 3 JP’s office now allowing citizens to participate in court process online

Liberty County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 is partnering with Tyler Technologies, Inc. to launch a new online dispute resolution platform, Modria®, that empowers citizens to participate in the judicial system from anywhere at any time.

“Online dispute resolution is designed to break down barriers to the justice system so that people don’t have to take time off of work, find childcare, or physically travel to the courthouse to resolve simple civil cases,” said Jamie Gillespie, general manager of Modria. “It also helps to conserve court resources and ultimately save tax dollars.”

Using this new platform, citizens will be able to work through civil cases like Debit Claims and Small Claims directly with the other party from any computer or Internet-connected mobile device. However, if the parties are not able to come to an agreement online, they will still have the option of going through the traditional, in-person court process.

Participating in online dispute resolution allows the involved parties to resolve the case before the scheduled hearing date, and, on average, in about half the time of the traditional court process. It also gives participants the opportunity to work through the dispute from anywhere at any time, so they do not have to travel to the courthouse during regular business hours.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other.

By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations.

Tyler has been named to Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

