Crime Stoppers tips lead to drive-by shooting suspect’s arrest, another still being sought

Thanks to the Crime Stoppers community, Quinton Travion Jones has been located by Conroe Police and arrested with charges of Deadly Conduct.

During the investigation, a second person of interest has been identified and is now being sought by Conroe Police.

Multi-County Crime Stoppers is working with Conroe Police seeking information about the location of Deshandrea Marquez Jones, who is a person of interest in multiple drive by shootings in the Conroe area. Jones currently has an active warrant for Deadly Conduct.

Deshandrea Marquez Jones

Quinton Travion Jones

Deshandrea Jones is a 20-year-old black male, approximately 5’08” tall weighing 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers needs help solving this crime. Tips could lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000. All tips must go through Crime Stoppers to be eligible for rewards.

All calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous. “It’s not just our promise, it’s the law!” is the Crime Stoppers’ pledge.

Here are ways you can submit a tip:

Toll-free call to 1-800-392-STOP

Through the Crime Stoppers app – P3 Tips

Online at http://montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org/

