DPS honors fallen Special Agent Anthony Salas

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agent Anthony Carlos “AC” Salas, 37, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, after being injured in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass on Jan. 21.

Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) for Operation Lone Star when he was involved in a crash around 7:30 p.m. Salas was taken to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, before he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he passed.

“There are no words to adequately express how devastating this loss is,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Special Agent Salas was a tremendous part of this department and showed incredible bravery and sacrifice in protecting this state. We ask that you take a moment to honor his life and keep the Salas family, his friends and colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Salas was a loving husband to his wife, Lizzett, and a devoted father to their three children, Alessandra, 14; Isabella, 11; and Luke, 7. Salas loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, DC and Marvel, Wu-Tang Clan and trying new restaurants. Above all else though, he was a family man.

Salas joined DPS in July 2013, initially stationed in McKinney. In 2015, he transferred to El Paso, and in 2019, Salas was promoted to Criminal Investigations Division special agent.

He was also a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team and routinely participated in special operations. He was a man dedicated to service. Prior to joining DPS he served in the United States Marine Corps for almost nine years, earning the rank of sergeant. He remained a proud Marine.

Salas is the 224th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Flowers may be sent to Crestview Funeral Home in El Paso, and donations to the Salas family can be made to their GoFundMe account.

