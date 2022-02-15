Academic accolades

The following are a compilation of recent honors for local college students:
Dean’s list honors announced at Tufts University
Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors is Yuri Aguilar of Cleveland High School Class of 2022. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
LeTourneau University announces graduates for Fall 2021
LeTourneau University recognizes our fall graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among them were Tori Collins, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, and Wendy Simmons, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude, both of Hull, Texas.
Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.
LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Sam Houston State University announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List
The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2021 semester.
Cleveland, Texas
- Laderrington Baldwin
- Dylan Cahoe
- Alexus English
- Grabiela Herrera
- Christian Howard
- Adriana Lopez
- Jared Mccormick
- Chelsea Mcnorton
- Jade Pate
- Hunter Ray
- Veronica Reyes-Tello
- Montana Sizemore
- Christopher Thornton
- Laina Vickery
- Paige Wilbanks
- Madison Willis
Dayton, Texas
- Zackary Brown
- Sidney Carr
- Noah Clearo
- Sabrina Davis
- Lauren Green
- Lori Hagler
- Madison Kyle
- Ally Mckinney
- Amber Mckinney
- Sophie Payne
- Emaline Robinson
- Noel Smith
- Thomas Toole
Liberty, Texas
- Mckinley Davis
- Andrew Fregia
- Zachary Kutack
- Kali Spurlock
- Tristan Strickhausen
Mont Belvieu, Texas
- Samuel Lutter
- Hannah Pharis
- Taylor Pharis
Sam Houston State University announces Fall 2021 graduates
The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University:
Cleveland, Texas
- Kailyn Broussard, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
- Cindy Estrada, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude
- Mary Rasberry, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing
- James Stutts, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
- Laina Vickery, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Dayton, Texas
- Coy Brackin, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech
- Sabrina Davis, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Magna Cum Laude
- Sophie Payne, Bachelor of Science, Education
- Emaline Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Honors/Honors College
- Mikenzie Yates, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Liberty, Texas
- Taylor Graham, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
- Miles Hortman, Bachelor of Music, Music
Mont Belvieu, Texas
- Samuel Lutter, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
- Hunter Pharis, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration
Raywood, Texas
- Alexis Theriot, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences