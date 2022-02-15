Academic accolades

The following are a compilation of recent honors for local college students:

Dean’s list honors announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors is Yuri Aguilar of Cleveland High School Class of 2022. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

LeTourneau University announces graduates for Fall 2021

LeTourneau University recognizes our fall graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among them were Tori Collins, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, and Wendy Simmons, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude, both of Hull, Texas.

Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.

LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Sam Houston State University announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List

The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2021 semester.

Cleveland, Texas

Laderrington Baldwin

Dylan Cahoe

Alexus English

Grabiela Herrera

Christian Howard

Adriana Lopez

Jared Mccormick

Chelsea Mcnorton

Jade Pate

Hunter Ray

Veronica Reyes-Tello

Montana Sizemore

Christopher Thornton

Laina Vickery

Paige Wilbanks

Madison Willis

Dayton, Texas

Zackary Brown

Sidney Carr

Noah Clearo

Sabrina Davis

Lauren Green

Lori Hagler

Madison Kyle

Ally Mckinney

Amber Mckinney

Sophie Payne

Emaline Robinson

Noel Smith

Thomas Toole

Liberty, Texas

Mckinley Davis

Andrew Fregia

Zachary Kutack

Kali Spurlock

Tristan Strickhausen

Mont Belvieu, Texas

Samuel Lutter

Hannah Pharis

Taylor Pharis

Sam Houston State University announces Fall 2021 graduates

The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University:

Cleveland, Texas

Kailyn Broussard, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

Cindy Estrada, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude

Mary Rasberry, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing

James Stutts, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Laina Vickery, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Dayton, Texas

Coy Brackin, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech

Sabrina Davis, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Magna Cum Laude

Sophie Payne, Bachelor of Science, Education

Emaline Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Honors/Honors College

Mikenzie Yates, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Liberty, Texas

Taylor Graham, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

Miles Hortman, Bachelor of Music, Music

Mont Belvieu, Texas

Samuel Lutter, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Hunter Pharis, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration

Raywood, Texas

Alexis Theriot, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

