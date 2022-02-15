Cops Vs. Kids game returns to Dayton on Saturday

The Third Annual Cops Vs. Kids game, organized by Just Amazing Youth Sports, Inc., (JAYS), will take place this Saturday, 10 a.m., at the Dayton High School gym. The game will have the special-needs athletes facing off with members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The game provides an opportunity for the youths to interact with local members of law enforcement while also raising money to cover their costs of participating in the sports league. All money raised goes toward the organization, which is operated by volunteers and parents.

Founded by Jay Matlock, who operates Houston Astros Nation, the largest Facebook group devoted to all things Houston Astros, says that once again Astros memorabilia and collectible items have been donated to this year’s Cops Vs. Kids game.

“Last year, we raised $5,100 for these kids. I see us surpassing that this year,” he said. “We have some really nice silent auction items this year, including a three-night stay at a $1 million home on Crystal Beach, a chef’s tasting and wine pairing for four people, a Craig Biggio bat and a Jeff Blum bat from the Houston Astros Foundation, every imaginable kind of bobblehead and more stuff coming from Dugout Mugs.”

A $500 donation has already been made by Total Access Communications, Matlock said, though it comes with one catch – the money will be given to the organization if local peace officer John Coleman once again takes a cream pie to the face. Coleman has agreed, Matlock said.

This will be the third year for Coleman, who helps organize the Cops Vs. Kids games, to graciously allow one of the youths throw a pie at him.

“That’s definitely going to happen,” said Matlock with a laugh.

Star Twirlers of Dayton will help put the pep in everyone’s step by performing twirling and dance routines at the start of the game.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the game will start at 10 a.m. Tickets are $3 per person. Food items will also be available at the concession stand.

