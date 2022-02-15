Roy Truman Booher, 76, of Splendora, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, October 30, 1945. Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Jane Sharp, and sister, Pam Booher.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving stepsons, Christopher Young, Billy Joe Sharp and wife Jaime; grandchildren, Antonio, Alicia, Brianna, Andrew, Kevin, Terra, Shaun, Shannon; great-grandchild, Conor; along with numerous other loving family and friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roy Truman Booher, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

