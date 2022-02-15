Liberty Panthers welcome retired Astros baseball announcer to annual fundraising banquet

Bill Brown, a retired broadcaster for the Houston Astros, shared his love of baseball with the Liberty Panthers Baseball Team at the team’s annual banquet on Feb. 5 and encouraged the players to do their best and be good teammates to each other.

Brown, who was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Media Hall of Honor at Minute Maid Park in 2011, retired from his regular duties as a play-by-play announcer in 2016. Brown spoke about how the sport has changed over the years and how certain aspects of the game are very technical these days.

“You are always learning, no matter how much you’ve been around the game, but you see it now, and how it’s shifting, and suddenly you have to be good at math,” he said.

He told the players he remembers when diagrams were drawn on paper, not computer screens, and how the sport has moved away from the use of nicknames for players, like “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and Cool Papa Bell, the latter of which was a moniker given to James Thomas Bell who played for the Negro League Baseball teams from 1922-1946.

Retired Astros broadcaster Bill Brown shares his love of baseball with the players, family members and supporters of Liberty High School’s baseball team. Brown was the guest speaker at the Panthers’ annual banquet on Feb. 5.

“In trying to come up with ways to describe how fast Cool Papa Bell was, they would say that if he got ready for bed and went to turn out the light, he would be in bed before the light went out,” Brown said.

Using the life and lessons of the Greek king Alexander the Great, Brown said that while Alexander the Great was considered the greatest military commander in history with an undefeated record in battle, his life came to a abrupt end when he developed a sickness and died at the age of 32.

“He left instructions about the funeral he wanted. His instructions were that he wanted his physicians to carry his coffin through the streets. It was to make a point that even they were helpless and could not prevent death. He wanted to be carried through the streets with both of his hands open as his wealth was distributed. Wealth is nothing but dust when you are leaving this world,” Brown said. “Our most valuable asset is time. When we give someone some of our time, we are giving a portion of our life that we can never take back.”

Brown said he salutes the athletes, parents, coaches and supporters of the Liberty High School Panthers Baseball team for giving up their time to pursue the sport.

“I want to thank you for the time you spend with the youth of today to make them the leaders of tomorrow,” he said. “To the players, I want to wish all of you the best kind of camaraderie and sense of leadership that you can muster to be good teammates to each other.”

The banquet was held at the TVE Fairgrounds and included a cake auction to raise funds to go toward the baseball team’s future needs.

Amy Hebert displays one of the cakes that was offered at the Liberty High School Panthers Baseball Banquet on Feb. 5 at the TVE Fairgrounds. The cakes were donated by members of the community as a fundraiser for the baseball program.

Kelly Stretcher, president of First Liberty National Bank, auctions off cakes to raise money for the Liberty High School baseball program at the boys baseball banquet on Feb. 5.

