Charles Ray “Dunk” Morgan died peacefully on February 19th, 2022, in Bryan, Texas at the age of 93. Dunk is survived by his daughter Peggy Awalt and husband Marc of Bryan Texas, and son, Charles Dale Morgan and wife Susie of The Hills, Texas. Grandchildren, Renee Starns and husband Chris of Lovelady, Texas, Gerad Awalt and wife Kinsey of Wellborn, Texas, Byron Awalt and wife Debbie of Bryan, Texas, Jason Willis of Atlanta, Georgia, Alyssa Stuart and husband Seth of Austin, Texas and Carli Morgan of Dallas, Texas. Dunk was blessed with eight great grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. Maddison Sessions and husband Devin, Morgan Starns, Makenzie Awalt, Jake Starns, Cannon Awalt, Sierra Awalt, Abbie Dillard and Jayde Willis. Dunk was blessed with one great-great grandchild, Myla Sessions.

Dunk is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara “Bob” Brown, Mary Sprayberry, Emma Morgan and husband Donny, brothers-in-law, Bill Brown and wife Barbara, Skip Brown and wife Margie, Gary Brown and wife Charlene, and nephew, Larry Smith. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty Brown Morgan, parents, Jack and Katy Morgan, sisters, Thelma Seal and husband Fred, Midge Smith and husband Harold, brother Sonny Morgan and wife Lydia, brothers-in-law, Donald “Boog” Brown, Tommy Sprayberry and sister-in-law, Nocona “Nonie” Brown.

Dunk was born on September 28th, 1928, in Daisetta, Texas to Jack and Katy Morgan. He attended Hull Daisetta High School before enlisting in the United States Navy at the age of 17. After being honorably discharged by the Navy, he attended the University of Houston. In 1951, Dunk married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jane Brown, and started their family in Corsicana, Texas, moving to Fairfield, Texas in 1963 to raise their family. Dunk began his career with the Hull Telephone Company in Hull, Texas. HTC later changed to Texas Telephone and Telegraph, operating in Corsicana and Fairfield. With the company’s expansion, it became Contel, GTE, and is now currently known as Verizon. He rose through the ranks of Pole Climber to Engineer. After 40 years, Dunk retired to play golf, duck hunt and spend time with his growing family and in 2011, moved to Bryan, Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Dunk was a devout Christian and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. While in Fairfield, he was very involved in the community serving as a Deacon of Fairfield Baptist Church. He also served on the Fairfield Hospital Board of Directors, the Fairfield School Board as well as Grand Master in the Masonic Lodge #103. Golf was truly his sport of choice, excelling and having the honor of being Club Champion at Freestone Country Club. Golf was a game he loved, allowing for great sportsmanship, comradery with friends and an avenue for his competitive spirit.

Visitation services will be held from 11AM to 12PM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 North Travis Street, Liberty, TX 77575. Graveside services will be held at 12:30PM at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Starns, Gerad Awalt, Byron Awalt, Seth Stuart, Jake Starns and Cannon Awalt. Tribute Wall and Services may be made at https://www.allisonfuneralservice.com/tributes

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to PGA REACH Southern Texas in Charles Ray “Dunk” Morgan’s name. Address for checks 22305 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389. Link to donate online is https://www.stpgareach.org/donate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

