27 Dresses Project holding formal wear sale this weekend in Cleveland

Do you have unwanted prom dresses or formalwear in your closet that you longer need or can no longer wear? The 27 Dresses Project, a Cleveland-based non-profit, is interested in accepting those dresses to be part of the collection that will be offered at a giant dress sale this Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, at First United Methodist Church of Cleveland’s fellowship hall. The hours of operation are 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“So many girls have dresses just sitting in their closets. They say they are going to wear them again but then they don’t. Let’s donate them to a good cause. Let’s set them up in a retail setting so girls who need a dress at a discounted price can shop,” said Hannah Taylor, who founded The 27 Dresses Project with Emily Kebodeaux Cook in 2013.

The dress sale this weekend will be open to anyone who is interested in purchasing a dress, not just high school girls looking for prom dresses.

“If you need a dress for a cruise or a military ball, then we might have the perfect dress for you,” Taylor said. “What’s cool about these dresses – as far as fashion goes, it repeats itself, so dresses that were in style 15 years ago might still be in fashion today.”

Some of the 1,500 gently-used dresses that are already part of The 27 Dresses Project collection are prom dress styles while others are cocktail dresses and other formalwear. The low prices for the dresses also cannot be matched by retail stores.

“You aren’t going to find such a wide variety of dresses at any formalwear store,” Taylor said.

If you are interested in donating a dress to the collection, there are four drop sites that have been established – three in Liberty County and one in Splendora. These locations are Texan Mattress, 107 N. College Ave., Cleveland; Once Loved, 619 Main St., Liberty; Call Me Beautiful, 13817 US 59, Suite B, Splendora; and Tarkington Community Library, FM 163, Cleveland, Texas.

For more information on The 27 Dresses Project, go online to https://www.facebook.com/The27DressesProject

