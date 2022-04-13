Cleveland native Shiakiea Carter named to Grambling Legends Hall of Fame

Coach Shiakiea Carter, a former Cleveland ISD coach and a 1994 graduate of Cleveland High School, has earned the prestigious honor of being named to the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame.

Carter and 10 other inductees will be added to the scroll of honor in a special ceremony on Saturday, July 9, at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the campus of Grambling State University in Louisiana.

Carter, who now is the girls head basketball coach for Grand Oaks High School in Conroe ISD, was previously the girls head basketball coach for Cleveland ISD from 2008 to 2019. Prior to that, she was an assistant girls basketball coach for Texas Southern University from 2007-2008 and an assistant girls basketball coach for Cleveland ISD from 2004-2007.

Carter was selected from many nominees considered for the 2022 class of inductees in the categories of player student-athlete and contributor. The Grambling Legends, Inc., created this event to give honor and recognition to former university student-athletes, administrators and associated contributors, as well as to support Grambling State University and the Eddie G. Robinson Museum. To date, more than 150 outstanding individuals have been inducted into this prestigious group.

The 2022 Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame weekend festivities include a 4:30 p.m. press conference held on Friday, July 8th, at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum: A “meet and greet” with the area’s current and former inductees along with the general public beginning at 5 p.m. in the Doris Robinson Hall of the museum.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner and induction proceeding will begin Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 6 p.m., and includes a “Parade of Stars” in addition to captivating video tributes of each inductees.

Other inductees: Clemente Gordon, Andrew Jackson, Robert Taylor and Rodney Tureaud represent the sport of football; Joseph Junes and Joseph Simpson represent the sport of basketball; Dr. James Hammond and Juan Watkins represent the sport of baseball; and Yolande Small represents the sport of track and field. Former Director of the Grambling State University Marching Band, Conrad Hutchinson, Jr., will be inducted posthumously in the contributor category along with the Grambling State University Marching Band.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

