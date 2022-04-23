Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2022:

Elmore, Misty Dawn – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Young, Christian – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Brooks, Michael James – Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by Felon

Wiltz, Infant – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Horn, Bryan Austin – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Hold for San Jacinto County-Bail Jumping, Hold for San Jacinto

Jones, Amanda Lea – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age

Charles, Benson Nathaniel – Assault of a Public Servant

Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Disorderly Conduct

Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Murry, Justin Bryant – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

