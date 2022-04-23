Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2022:
- Elmore, Misty Dawn – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Young, Christian – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Brooks, Michael James – Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by Felon
- Wiltz, Infant – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Horn, Bryan Austin – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Hold for San Jacinto County-Bail Jumping, Hold for San Jacinto
- Jones, Amanda Lea – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age
- Charles, Benson Nathaniel – Assault of a Public Servant
- Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Disorderly Conduct
- Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Murry, Justin Bryant – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence