Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2022:

  • Elmore, Misty Dawn – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Young, Christian – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Brooks, Michael James – Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by Felon
  • Wiltz, Infant – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Horn, Bryan Austin – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Hold for San Jacinto County-Bail Jumping, Hold for San Jacinto
  • Jones, Amanda Lea – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age
  • Charles, Benson Nathaniel – Assault of a Public Servant
  • Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Disorderly Conduct
  • Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Murry, Justin Bryant – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
