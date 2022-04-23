Oreheta Jene Rather Nipper was born April 1, 1934 in Jefferson, Missouri. She passed away April 20, 2022 in Shepherd, Texas at the age of 88. Mrs. Nipper was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Metzger and Gertrude Taylor; husbands, Hallie Rather and Bobby Nipper.

She married Hallie Rather on February 13, 1954 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, at the Justice of the Peace, after he passed away she married Bobby Nipper on June 15, 1991 in Houston, Texas. She retired from Sears and Roebuck in direct sales. She loved dancing, fishing and gardening, and living life to the fullest. She was very passionate about T.O.P.S, and the Agape Sunday School fellowship until her stroke. Her favorite quotes “ I LOVE YOU MORE” and “PRAY FOR YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS EVERY NIGHT”.

She is survived by her children, Jeanie Rather, Bonnie Pippin and husband Roy Sr, Samuel Taylor and wife Lisa, Lewis Rather and wife Brenda, Roger Rather and wife Renee, Kevin Rather and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Courtney Weaver, Terah Hempel and husband Robert, Samuel Taylor Jr and wife Tanya, Amanda Amedee and husband John, Jesse Taylor and wife Desiree Benavides, Jason Pixley, Leah Odusina and husband Joseph, Roy Pippin Jr and wife Ginger, Christopher Pippin, Zachary Rather, Elizabeth Rather, and Leilanie Nipper; great-grandchildren, Corey Casey, Savana Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Riley Kosten, McKena Kosten, Maci Kosten, Major Taylor, Makayla Benavides, Westin Odusian, Clint Batey, Caleigh Batey, Zaidan Rather, and Camdyn Trench-LaBorde.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 5-8pm. Funeral service will be Friday, April 29, 2022 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10am with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will be at 2pm in the Houston National Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Samuel Taylor Jr, Roy Pippin Jr, Christopher Pippin, Jesse Taylor, Zachary Rather, and Jason Pixley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

