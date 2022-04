The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 22, 2022:

Davis, Devin Lee – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated

Zamora, Julia Isabella – Possession of Marijuana

Frazier, Christopher Flint – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security

