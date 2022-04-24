Rodeo parade kicks off Cleveland Livestock Show events in Cleveland

The Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo events began over the weekend with rodeos on Friday and Saturday, and a rodeo parade through downtown Cleveland on Saturday with dozens of entries participating.

If you missed the parade and rodeos, there is still time to enjoy other CLSR events. This week, youths from across the area will be competing in various shows that will culminate in a youth livestock show at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and a freezer sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Stancil Exposition Center.

Following is the schedule of events for this week:

Autumn Clay put her heart on display during the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Clay was among eight young ladies vying to be Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo. The title went to Grace Williams (not pictured).

April 25, 2022

7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Welding Competition Registration

8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – Welding Competition Safety Meeting

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Welding Competition

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Stalls open for set up

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Vendor Move In

12 p.m. – Rabbit Check-in – Market Show to begin as soon as judge is ready

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Home Economics Check-in

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Horse Show Check-in

1:30 p.m. – Horse Show Starts

2 p.m. – Breeding Rabbit Show to immediately follow Market Rabbit show

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Home Economics Judging

April 26, 2022

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendors Open to the Public

9 a.m. – Market Swine Start arriving, market swine must be in place by 3:00 p.m.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Market Goat & Lamb Weigh-in

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Viewing of Home Economics

11 a.m. – Market Lamb / Market Goat to follow

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Market Swine Weigh-in

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Market Steer & Commercial Heifer Weigh-in

6 p.m. – Removal of all non-sale Home Economics Items

April 27, 2022

7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Check-in of Market Broilers

8 a.m. – Market Broiler Judging

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Ag Mechanic Check-In

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendors Open to the Public

10 a.m. – Judging of Ag. Mechanics

10 a.m. – Deadline to remove all non-sale Home Economics Entries

6 p.m. – Market Swine Show

10 p.m. – Deadline/release for removal of all non-sale Broilers, Market Swine, Lambs and Goats

April 28, 2022

7 – 8 a.m. – Breeding Swine Check-in (to pick up Exhibitor Numbers)

10 a.m. – Breeding Swine Show

3 p.m. – Deadline for all Breeding Swine to be removed from grounds

4 p.m. – Commercial Heifer Show, Market Steer Show to follow

7 p.m. – Deadline for registering and/or removing Animals from Auction/Sale

April 29, 2022

7 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. – Livestock Judging Registration

8 a.m. – Livestock Judging Contest

3 p.m. – Youth Auction Meeting

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buyer’s Appreciation Dinner

7 p.m. – Youth Auction

April 30, 2022

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. – Breeding Beef Check-in (to pick up Exhibitor Number)

8 a.m. – Breeding Beef Show Begins

9:30 a.m. – Freezer Sale Check In

10 a.m. – Freezer Sale

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard waves to spectators at the Cleveland Livestock Show rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Rodeo queen contestants took part in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23, in downtown Cleveland. Cottonwood Elementary School’s Folklorico Dance Group participated in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Cottonwood Elementary School’s Folklorico Dance Group participated in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Cottonwood Elementary School’s Zumba Kids ride aboard a float in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless took part in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Cleveland cheerleaders showed their school spirit at the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Cleveland cheerleaders showed their school spirit at the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Cleveland cheerleaders showed their school spirit at the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. The Royal Braves Band, the pride of Cleveland ISD, perform during the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. The Royal Braves Band, the pride of Cleveland ISD, perform during the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Band directors for the Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band provided support for the band from the comfort of an electric-powered cart. Cleveland FFA students took part in the rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. LoneStar Cleaners representatives rode in style in a limo as they tossed candy to children along the route for the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday. Cleveland ISD Board President Willie Carter greets people as he drives in the rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23. Sinful Southern Belles Boutique, located in Cleveland, was represented at the rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23, in Cleveland. Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman waves to supporters at the rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23, in Cleveland. Laci Pierce and Joe Williams, deputy constables for Liberty County Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter, took part in the rodeo parade on Saturday, April 23.

