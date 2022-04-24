Rodeo parade kicks off Cleveland Livestock Show events in Cleveland

The Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo events began over the weekend with rodeos on Friday and Saturday, and a rodeo parade through downtown Cleveland on Saturday with dozens of entries participating.
If you missed the parade and rodeos, there is still time to enjoy other CLSR events. This week, youths from across the area will be competing in various shows that will culminate in a youth livestock show at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and a freezer sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Stancil Exposition Center.
Following is the schedule of events for this week:
April 25, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Welding Competition Registration
- 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – Welding Competition Safety Meeting
- 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Welding Competition
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Stalls open for set up
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Vendor Move In
- 12 p.m. – Rabbit Check-in – Market Show to begin as soon as judge is ready
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Home Economics Check-in
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Horse Show Check-in
- 1:30 p.m. – Horse Show Starts
- 2 p.m. – Breeding Rabbit Show to immediately follow Market Rabbit show
- 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Home Economics Judging
April 26, 2022
- 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendors Open to the Public
- 9 a.m. – Market Swine Start arriving, market swine must be in place by 3:00 p.m.
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Market Goat & Lamb Weigh-in
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Viewing of Home Economics
- 11 a.m. – Market Lamb / Market Goat to follow
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Market Swine Weigh-in
- 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Market Steer & Commercial Heifer Weigh-in
- 6 p.m. – Removal of all non-sale Home Economics Items
April 27, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Check-in of Market Broilers
- 8 a.m. – Market Broiler Judging
- 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Ag Mechanic Check-In
- 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendors Open to the Public
- 10 a.m. – Judging of Ag. Mechanics
- 10 a.m. – Deadline to remove all non-sale Home Economics Entries
- 6 p.m. – Market Swine Show
- 10 p.m. – Deadline/release for removal of all non-sale Broilers, Market Swine, Lambs and Goats
April 28, 2022
- 7 – 8 a.m. – Breeding Swine Check-in (to pick up Exhibitor Numbers)
- 10 a.m. – Breeding Swine Show
- 3 p.m. – Deadline for all Breeding Swine to be removed from grounds
- 4 p.m. – Commercial Heifer Show, Market Steer Show to follow
- 7 p.m. – Deadline for registering and/or removing Animals from Auction/Sale
April 29, 2022
- 7 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. – Livestock Judging Registration
- 8 a.m. – Livestock Judging Contest
- 3 p.m. – Youth Auction Meeting
- 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buyer’s Appreciation Dinner
- 7 p.m. – Youth Auction
April 30, 2022
- 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. – Breeding Beef Check-in (to pick up Exhibitor Number)
- 8 a.m. – Breeding Beef Show Begins
- 9:30 a.m. – Freezer Sale Check In
- 10 a.m. – Freezer Sale