The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 29, 2022:

Love, Candi Lynn – Public Intoxication

Castro-Cornejo, Sthefany – Aggravated Assault

McClinton, Jamie Paul – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

